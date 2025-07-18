Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 18 July 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock market indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — ended lower on Thursday, July 17, due to profit booking in select heavyweight stocks like Infosys, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries.

The Sensex declined by 375 points, or 0.45%, closing at 82,259.24, while the Nifty 50 dropped 101 points, or 0.40%, to finish at 25,111.45. In contrast, the broader markets performed better, with the BSE Midcap index edging up 0.07% and the BSE Smallcap index gaining 0.30%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 50-DEMA support of 24,900.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 25,250. On breaking above this hurdle, the 50-stock index would soon touch 25,500 and 25,700. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

1] R R Kabel: Buy at ₹1461.80, target ₹1580, stop loss ₹1410;

2] Kajaria Ceramics: Buy at ₹1228.9, target ₹1315, stop loss ₹1185;

3] Syrma SGS Technology: Buy at ₹714.25, target ₹765, stop loss ₹689;

4] Asahi India Glass: Buy at ₹873.05, target ₹943, stop loss ₹842;

5] Chalet Hotels: Buy at ₹922.25, target ₹987, stop loss ₹889.