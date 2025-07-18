Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 18 July 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock market indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — ended lower on Thursday, July 17, due to profit booking in select heavyweight stocks like Infosys, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries.
The Sensex declined by 375 points, or 0.45%, closing at 82,259.24, while the Nifty 50 dropped 101 points, or 0.40%, to finish at 25,111.45. In contrast, the broader markets performed better, with the BSE Midcap index edging up 0.07% and the BSE Smallcap index gaining 0.30%.
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 50-DEMA support of 24,900.
Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 25,250. On breaking above this hurdle, the 50-stock index would soon touch 25,500 and 25,700. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."
Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: R R Kabel, Kajaria Ceramics, Syrma SGS Technology, Asahi India Glass, and Chalet Hotels.
1] R R Kabel: Buy at ₹1461.80, target ₹1580, stop loss ₹1410;
2] Kajaria Ceramics: Buy at ₹1228.9, target ₹1315, stop loss ₹1185;
3] Syrma SGS Technology: Buy at ₹714.25, target ₹765, stop loss ₹689;
4] Asahi India Glass: Buy at ₹873.05, target ₹943, stop loss ₹842;
5] Chalet Hotels: Buy at ₹922.25, target ₹987, stop loss ₹889.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.