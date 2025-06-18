Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 18 June 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Intellect Design Arena, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Maan Aluminium, Nelcast and Steel Strips Wheels.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published18 Jun 2025, 06:31 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index is trading in 24,500 to 25,200 range.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—closed lower on Tuesday, June 17, as investors booked profits in major stocks like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and Bajaj Finance, amid subdued global sentiment. The Sensex dropped 213 points, or 0.26%, to settle at 81,583.30, while the Nifty 50 slipped 93 points, or 0.37%, to close at 24,853.40.

Broader markets witnessed sharper declines, with the BSE Midcap index losing 0.56% and the Smallcap index falling 0.67%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index is trading in 24,500 to 25,200 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Intellect Design Arena, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Maan Aluminium, Nelcast and Steel Strips Wheels.

1] Intellect Design Arena: Buy at 1227.9, target 1313, stop loss 1184;

2] Navin Fluorine International Limited: Buy at 4703.4, target 5033, stop loss 4538;

3] Maan Aluminium: Buy at 131.48, target 141, stop loss 126;

4] Nelcast: Buy at 145.76, target 156, stop loss 140;

5] Steel Strips Wheels: Buy at 258.15, target 280, stop loss 249.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

