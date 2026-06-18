Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 18 June 2026

Buy or sell stocks: Both Indian indices - the Sensex and Nifty 50 — extended their gains for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, June 17, as investor sentiment remained buoyant on hopes of a potential peace agreement between the US and Iran, while softer crude oil prices further supported the bullish momentum in equities.

The 30-share Sensex ended the day 347 points, or 0.45%, higher at 77,156, while the Nifty 50 advanced 97 points, or 0.40%, to settle at 24,086.

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Stock market today Nifty 50 On 17th June 2026, the Nifty 50 opened with a gap-up at 24,044.50, reflecting positive sentiment at the start of the session. After a firm opening, the index witnessed a brief spike lower during the initial few minutes and registered its intraday low of 23,969.70. However, buying interest soon emerged, helping the index recover and register its intraday high of 24,108.20 during the first half of the session. Thereafter, the index moved into a phase of consolidation with a sideways-to-positive bias for the remainder of the day and eventually settled at 24,085.70, ending the session with a gain of 96.55 points or 0.40% over the previous close.

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, on the daily timeframe, the formation of a bullish candlestick pattern indicates sustained buying interest and positive market sentiment. The pattern suggests that buyers remained in control throughout the session despite intermittent consolidation, reflecting underlying strength in the ongoing uptrend.

“From a technical perspective, immediate support is placed in the 23,800–23,850 range, while resistance is observed between 24,200 and 24,250 levels. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 60.87, indicating strengthening momentum and continued bullish undertones in the broader market. In the derivatives segment, notable call writing was seen at the 24,100 strike, followed by 24,200, while significant put writing was observed at 24,000 and 23,900 levels, indicating immediate support near the 24,000 zone while resistance remains positioned at higher strikes,” said Bagadia.

Bank Nifty The Bank Nifty index opened with a gap-up at 57,434.05, indicating positive sentiment in the banking space at the opening bell. Similar to the broader market, the index witnessed a brief spike lower during the opening minutes and registered its intraday low of 57,222.40. Buying interest subsequently emerged, helping the index rally towards an intraday high of 57,646.15 during the first half of the session. Thereafter, Bank Nifty entered a consolidation phase and traded in a narrow range for the remainder of the day before settling at 57,585.05, gaining 287.90 points or 0.50% for the day.

Bagadia noted that on the daily timeframe, the formation of a bullish candlestick pattern reflects continued strength in the banking space. The pattern indicates sustained buying interest and suggests that market participants remained positive despite the consolidation witnessed after the initial upmove.

“From a technical standpoint, immediate support is placed in the 56,800–57,000 range, while resistance is seen in the 58,000–58,300 zone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 69.15, indicating strong momentum and continued bullish strength in the banking index. Sustaining above immediate support zones will remain important for continuation of the prevailing uptrend,” he said.

He further recommended traders to closely monitor immediate resistance zones, as sustained movement above these levels could further strengthen bullish momentum, while support levels continue to provide a cushion against short-term volatility, as the recent price action suggests another positive trading session with both benchmark indices opening higher and maintaining a constructive bias throughout the day.

Nifty and Bank Nifty recovered quickly from initial weakness and registered their respective intraday highs during the first half before entering a phase of consolidation. Sectoral participation remained encouraging, led by strength in Consumer Durables, PSU Banks, Metals, IT and Media, while broader market breadth also remained healthy with advances comfortably outnumbering declines, he added.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy on Thursday, 18 June, after US-Iran reach peace deal: GNFC, KEI Industries, KFin Technologies, NBCC, and Kajaria Ceramics.

1] GNFC: Buy at ₹559, Target ₹600, Stop Loss ₹535

GNFC has recently formed a Golden Crossover on the daily chart and is steadily moving higher, signalling a strengthening medium-term trend and improving bullish sentiment. The stock has also delivered a breakout above its previous swing high and registered a strong close above the breakout level with a bullish candlestick formation, indicating fresh buying interest and the potential for further upside. RSI at 69.81 has rebounded strongly after finding support near the midpoint zone, reflecting strengthening momentum and sustained accumulation. Traders may consider buying at the current market price for a potential upside target of ₹600, while maintaining a strict stop loss at ₹535 to manage risk effectively.

2] KEI Industries: Buy at ₹5643, Target ₹6180, Stop Loss ₹5345

KEI Industries is maintaining a strong bullish trend with a clear higher high–higher low formation, reflecting sustained buying interest and positive price action. The stock recently took support near its 20-Day EMA and bounced back strongly, while continuing to trade above all key moving averages, indicating robust trend strength across timeframes. RSI remains consistently above the midpoint level, signalling healthy momentum and continued accumulation. With the stock trading at its all-time high, the prevailing trend suggests continuation of the upward momentum in the short term. Traders may consider buying at the current market price for a potential upside target of ₹6,180, while maintaining a strict stop loss at ₹5,345 for effective risk management.

3] KFin Technologies: Buy at ₹898, Target ₹985, Stop Loss ₹860

KFin Technologies is showing a strong reversal from lower levels and continues to move higher after delivering a breakout above its previous swing high with a decisive close above the breakout zone, signalling renewed buying interest and a positive shift in trend. The stock is currently trading above its 20-Day and 50-Day EMA, indicating strengthening short-term bullishness and improving price structure. RSI has witnessed a sharp recovery from the oversold zone and is now sustaining above the midpoint level, signalling improving momentum and fresh accumulation. Short-term traders may consider buying at the current market price for a potential upside target of ₹985, while maintaining a strict stop loss at ₹860 to ensure disciplined risk management.

4] NBCC: Buy at ₹112.80, Target ₹124, Stop Loss ₹107

NBCC is exhibiting a strong higher high–higher low structure following a prolonged accumulation phase at lower levels, supported by a short-term EMA crossover, signalling continuation of the bullish trend. The stock has also delivered a breakout above its previous swing high and formed a Golden Crossover, indicating strengthening momentum and fresh buying interest. RSI at 69.11 remains in a strong zone, reflecting healthy momentum and sustained bullish sentiment. Traders may consider buying at the current market price for a potential upside target of ₹124, while maintaining a strict stop loss at ₹107 to ensure effective risk management.

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5] Kajaria Ceramics: Buy at ₹1156, Target ₹1270, Stop Loss ₹1100

Kajaria Ceramics is showing notable strength after delivering a breakout above its previous swing high and sustaining above the breakout zone, indicating continuation of the ongoing uptrend and renewed buying interest. The stock recently underwent a healthy consolidation phase, found strong support near its crucial short-term and long-term EMAs, and has bounced back sharply, signalling accumulation at lower levels. RSI has taken firm support near the midpoint and rebounded strongly, reflecting improving momentum and accumulation around the EMA support zone. The overall technical structure remains bullish, and short-term traders may consider buying at the current market price for a potential upside target of ₹1,270, with a strict stop loss at ₹1,100 to manage risk.