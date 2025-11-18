Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 18 November 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Garware Hi-Tech Films, Aditya Infotech, Azad Engineering, Allied Blenders and Distillers, and PDS.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published18 Nov 2025, 06:42 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market saw strong, broad-based buying on Monday despite weak global trends. Positive Q2 earnings and the anticipation of an India-US trade deal boosted investor sentiment.

The domestic market is experiencing upbeat momentum, driven by stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings and India's favorable economic growth outlook.

Marking its sixth straight day of gains, the Sensex ended at 84,950.95, up 388 points (0.46%), while the Nifty 50 closed 103 points higher (0.40%) at 26,013.45.

The BSE Midcap index gained 0.66%, and the Smallcap index advanced 0.61%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index has inched close to 26,000.

“The index looks set to touch 26,277. On breaking above this previous peak, the 50-stock index may set a fresh bull trend tone on Dalal Street. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” Bagadia said.

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Garware Hi-Tech Films, Aditya Infotech, Azad Engineering, Allied Blenders and Distillers, and PDS.

1] Garware Hi-Tech Films: Buy at 3950, target 4222, stop loss 3800;

2] Aditya Infotech: Buy at 1674, target 1800, stop loss 1616;

3] Azad Engineering: Buy at 1674, target 1800, stop loss 2530;

4] Allied Blenders and Distillers: Buy at 670, target 720, stop loss 645;

5] PDS: Buy at 401.8, target 430, stop loss 385.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

