Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 19 August 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Garuda Construction and Engineering, Fiem Industries, Kamat Hotels (India), NESCO and SRM Contractors.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published19 Aug 2025, 07:05 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index closed above 50-DEMA resistance placed at 24,815 levels.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index closed above 50-DEMA resistance placed at 24,815 levels.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market posted solid gains on Monday, August 18, driven by a mix of supportive domestic and global cues.

The Sensex surged more than 1,100 points during the day before settling 676 points, or 0.84 per cent, higher at 81,273.75. The Nifty 50 ended at 24,876.95, up 246 points, or 1 per cent. Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap index advanced 1 per cent, and the Smallcap index gained 1.39 per cent.

Also Read | Global markets today: Nikkei 225, Kospi fall amid Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on GST reforms served as a major trigger lifting market sentiment, while hopes of relief from US tariffs, S&P Global’s upgrade of India’s credit rating, and optimism about a potential resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict further strengthened the bullish momentum.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index closed above 50-DEMA resistance placed at 24,815 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “A decisive breakout above 25,100 would injection a fresh bull trend on Dalal Street. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Garuda Construction and Engineering, Fiem Industries, Kamat Hotels (India), NESCO and SRM Contractors.

Also Read | Best midcap and smallcap stocks to buy today—recommended by Raja Venkatraman

1] Garuda Construction and Engineering: Buy at 188.36, target 202, stop loss 182;

2] Fiem Industries: Buy at 1984, target 2121, stop loss 1915;

3] Kamat Hotels (India): Buy at 287.45, target 307, stop loss 277;

4] NESCO: Buy at 1437, target 1535, stop loss 1385;

5] SRM Contractors: Buy at 494, target 530, stop loss 477.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 19 August 2025
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.