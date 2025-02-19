Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 19 February 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian benchmark indices ended nearly unchanged on Tuesday, rebounding from early losses as gains in IT stocks offset declines in consumer stocks.

The BSE Sensex dipped by 29.47 points (0.04%) to settle at 75,967.39, while the broader Nifty 50 slipped 14.20 points (0.06%) to close at 22,945.30.

Also Read | Eight stocks to buy and sell today—17 February

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the The Nifty 50 has established a solid support level at 22,800, and if it holds above this mark, the key benchmark index is likely to reach 23,300 in the near future.

Advertisement

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Nifty 50 has made a strong base at 22,800, and in sustaining above this support, we can expect the key benchmark index to touch 23,300 soon. The market bias may improve once the frontline index closes above the 23,300 mark. A breakout above 23,800 on a closing basis would mean the Nifty 50 hitting 24,800 or maybe 25,000 in the near term. As triggers for the market are expected to remain safe, one can maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.”

Advertisement

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Sundaram Finance, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bajaj Healthcare, SBI Cards and Payment Services, and Aarti Pharmalabs.

Stocks to buy today 1] Sundaram Finance: Buy at ₹4700, target ₹5000, stop loss ₹4540;

2] Narayana Hrudayalaya: Buy at ₹1370.1, target ₹1460, stop loss ₹1320;

3] Bajaj Healthcare: Buy at ₹634.55, target ₹675, stop loss ₹610;

4] SBI Cards and Payment Services: Buy at ₹865.35, target ₹920, stop loss ₹835;

Advertisement

5] Aarti Pharmalabs: Buy at ₹808.9, target ₹865, stop loss ₹780.