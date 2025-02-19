Mint Market

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 19 February 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Sundaram Finance, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bajaj Healthcare, SBI Card, and Aarti Pharmalabs

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated19 Feb 2025, 06:29 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Nifty 50 has established a solid support level at 22,800. If it holds above this mark, the key benchmark index is likely to reach 23,300 in the near future.(PHOTO: MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian benchmark indices ended nearly unchanged on Tuesday, rebounding from early losses as gains in IT stocks offset declines in consumer stocks.

The BSE Sensex dipped by 29.47 points (0.04%) to settle at 75,967.39, while the broader Nifty 50 slipped 14.20 points (0.06%) to close at 22,945.30.

Also Read | Eight stocks to buy and sell today—17 February

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the The Nifty 50 has established a solid support level at 22,800, and if it holds above this mark, the key benchmark index is likely to reach 23,300 in the near future.

Advertisement

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Nifty 50 has made a strong base at 22,800, and in sustaining above this support, we can expect the key benchmark index to touch 23,300 soon. The market bias may improve once the frontline index closes above the 23,300 mark. A breakout above 23,800 on a closing basis would mean the Nifty 50 hitting 24,800 or maybe 25,000 in the near term. As triggers for the market are expected to remain safe, one can maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.”

Advertisement

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Sundaram Finance, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bajaj Healthcare, SBI Cards and Payment Services, and Aarti Pharmalabs.

Also Read | Technical picks: Axis Securities recommends three stocks to buy with 14% upside

Stocks to buy today

1] Sundaram Finance: Buy at 4700, target 5000, stop loss 4540;

2] Narayana Hrudayalaya: Buy at 1370.1, target 1460, stop loss 1320;

3] Bajaj Healthcare: Buy at 634.55, target 675, stop loss 610;

4] SBI Cards and Payment Services: Buy at 865.35, target 920, stop loss 835;

Advertisement

5] Aarti Pharmalabs: Buy at 808.9, target 865, stop loss 780.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 19 February 2025
First Published:19 Feb 2025, 06:29 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App