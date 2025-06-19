Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 19 June 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock markets ended in the red for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, June 18, amid rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, which dampened investor sentiment.

The Sensex declined by 139 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 81,444.66, while the Nifty 50 dropped 41 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 24,812.05. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also slipped, each losing 0.34 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index is trading in 24,500 to 25,200 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

1] Sakar Healthcare: Buy at ₹363, target ₹390, stop loss ₹350;

2] Yuken India: Buy at ₹1108, target ₹1190, stop loss ₹1080;

3] DEE Development Engineers: Buy at ₹300, target ₹322, stop loss ₹292;

4] NDR Auto Components: Buy at ₹988.2, target ₹1060, stop loss ₹950;

5] Pearl Global Industries: Buy at ₹1467.8, target ₹1580, stop loss ₹1414.