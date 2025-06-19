Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 19 June 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Sakar Healthcare, Yuken India, DEE Development Engineers, NDR Auto Components, and Pearl Global Industries.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published19 Jun 2025, 06:43 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index is trading in 24,500 to 25,200 range.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index is trading in 24,500 to 25,200 range.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock markets ended in the red for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, June 18, amid rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, which dampened investor sentiment.

Advertisement

The Sensex declined by 139 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 81,444.66, while the Nifty 50 dropped 41 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 24,812.05. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also slipped, each losing 0.34 per cent.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday—19 June 2025

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index is trading in 24,500 to 25,200 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Advertisement
Also Read | Best stocks to buy today: Expert Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 19 June

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Sakar Healthcare, Yuken India, DEE Development Engineers, NDR Auto Components, and Pearl Global Industries.

1] Sakar Healthcare: Buy at 363, target 390, stop loss 350;

2] Yuken India: Buy at 1108, target 1190, stop loss 1080;

3] DEE Development Engineers: Buy at 300, target 322, stop loss 292;

4] NDR Auto Components: Buy at 988.2, target 1060, stop loss 950;

Advertisement

5] Pearl Global Industries: Buy at 1467.8, target 1580, stop loss 1414.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 19 June 2025
Read Next Story