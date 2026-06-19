Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 19 June 2026

Buy or sell stocks: Despite a highly volatile trading session, benchmark indices extended their winning streak to a fifth consecutive day on Thursday, June 18, ending in positive territory. The continued decline in crude oil prices following the US-Iran peace agreement helped offset the impact of the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish remarks.

The BSE Sensex closed at 77,410, gaining 254 points, or 0.33%, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled 82 points higher, up 0.34%, at 24,168.

Stock market today Nifty 50 On 18 June 2026, the benchmark Nifty 50 opened on a mildly positive note at 24,073.80 and witnessed range-bound trading throughout the session. The index touched an intraday low of 24,036.95 during the initial hours but gradually attracted buying interest at lower levels. In the latter half of the session, Nifty extended its gains and registered an intraday high of 24,189.25 before eventually closing at 24,168.00, up by 82.30 points or 0.34% from the previous close. Market sentiment remained constructive despite sectoral rotation, with gains in healthcare and retail stocks offsetting weakness in the IT pack.

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, from a technical perspective, the 1-hour chart continues to exhibit a higher-high, higher-low formation, indicating that the short-term trend remains firmly positive. On the daily timeframe, Nifty formed a bullish continuation candle, reflecting sustained buying interest and the market's ability to hold above the crucial 24,100 psychological mark. The momentum indicator RSI (14) stands at 62.4, suggesting strengthening momentum while remaining away from overbought territory.

“Technically, the 23,950-24,000 zone is expected to act as an immediate support area, On the upside, the index may face immediate resistance around 24,400-24,450.. Considering the prevailing price structure and improving market breadth, the overall bias remains positive. However, traders are advised to remain selective and wait for a decisive breakout above resistance levels before initiating aggressive long positions,” Bagadia said.

Bank Nifty On 18 June 2026, Bank Nifty traded with a positive bias and extended its gaining momentum for the sixth consecutive session. The index opened at 57,596.45 and witnessed steady buying interest throughout the day. It touched an intraday low of 57,583.20 during the initial hours and gradually moved higher to register an intraday high of 58,021.25. The index eventually settled at 57,963.80, gaining 378.75 points or 0.66% over the previous close of 57,585.05. Strength in heavyweight private banking counters and improving market sentiment supported the upmove.

He further noted that the 1-hour chart continues to maintain a higher-high, higher-low formation, indicating that the short-term trend remains firmly positive. On the daily timeframe, Bank Nifty has formed a bullish continuation candle with a strong close near the day's high, reflecting sustained buying interest and the ability of the index to absorb intraday profit-booking. The index is also trading comfortably above its key short-term moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing bullish structure.

“Technically, the 57,000-57,100 zone is expected to act as an immediate support area. On the upside, the index may face immediate resistance around 58,500-58,600. Considering the prevailing price structure and improving momentum, the overall bias remains positive, and any dip towards key support levels is likely to attract fresh buying interest,” Bagadia said.

Also Read | Comex gold and silver retreat as US Fed officials signal possible rate hike

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy on Friday, 19 June, after US-Iran reach peace deal: Ingersoll-Rand (India), Anup Engineering, Acutaas Chemicals, Venus Pipes and Tubes, and Carysil.

1] Ingersoll-Rand (India): Buy at ₹4715, Target ₹5050, Stop Loss ₹4493

INGERRAND has delivered a strong breakout and is currently trading around 4,715, trading at its new recent 52- week highs. The stock has rebounded sharply after a brief consolidation phase and is now exhibiting a clear pattern of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained buying momentum.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above its key EMAs, highlighting a robust bullish structure across all timeframes. The sharp rise in price, coupled with healthy volume participation, suggests continued accumulation and improving market sentiment.

The 4,493 zone acts as an immediate support and a crucial stop-loss level. As long as INGERRAND sustains above support zone the prevailing momentum could extend further and drive the stock towards the 5,050 target in the near term.

2] Anup Engineering: Buy at ₹2218, Target ₹2400, Stop Loss ₹2085

ANUP Engineering has staged an impressive breakout after a prolonged consolidation phase and is currently trading around ₹2,218. The stock has reclaimed its key resistance zone near ₹2,200 and is showing strong follow-through buying supported by healthy volume expansion. On the technical front, the stock is trading above all its major moving averages, including the key EMAs, indicating a positive shift in trend.

The recent breakout above the 200-day EMA is particularly significant and signals the possibility of a medium-term trend reversal. RSI has also moved into bullish territory, reflecting improving momentum. The ₹2,085 level now acts as a crucial support and stop-loss zone. If the stock sustains above support zone, it can potentially rally towards ₹2,400 in the coming sessions.

3] Acutaas Chemicals: Buy at ₹3136, Target ₹3232, Stop Loss ₹2962

ACUTAAS continues to exhibit a strong uptrend and is currently trading around 3,136 after witnessing a healthy rebound from recent profit-booking levels. The stock remains firmly positioned above all its key moving averages, indicating sustained strength in the broader trend.

After consolidating near its recent highs, the stock has resumed upward momentum with improving volumes, indicating continued accumulation. The 20-day EMA is acting as immediate support and reflects strong demand on dips. RSI remains in a positive zone, suggesting that momentum continues to favor the bulls despite recent consolidation. The ₹2,962 level should be monitored closely as a key support and stop-loss point. Sustaining above support zone could lead to a move towards ₹3,232 and potentially higher levels.

4] Venus Pipes and Tubes: Buy at ₹1482, Target ₹1600, Stop Loss ₹1422

VENUSPIPES is displaying a constructive price structure and is currently trading around 1,482 after emerging from a prolonged consolidation zone. The stock has gradually built a strong base over the past few months and is now attempting to resume its upward trajectory with improving momentum.

Technically, the stock is holding firmly above its key EMAs, indicating a positive alignment across all major trend indicators. The recent price action suggests accumulation at higher levels, and the pickup in trading volumes further strengthens the bullish outlook.

The 1,422 level serves as an immediate support and remains a crucial stop-loss point. If VENUSPIPES maintains its position above support zone, the stock could witness a fresh breakout and potentially advance towards the 1,600 target in the near term.

Also Read | Why Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland are racing ahead of the auto pack

5] Carysil: Buy at ₹1238, Target ₹1333, Stop Loss ₹1173

CARYSIL is exhibiting exceptional strength and is currently trading at its all-time high around 1,238, reflecting sustained buying interest and strong market participation. The stock has recently delivered a crucial breakout above the 1,200 zone, a key resistance level that had capped its upside for several sessions.

Technically, CARYSIL continues to maintain a healthy higher-high, higher-low formation, indicating a firmly established uptrend. The 20-day EMA is acting as a strong short-term support and has consistently absorbed minor declines, reinforcing the bullish structure. Additionally, volumes have started picking up alongside the price breakout, suggesting fresh accumulation. CARYSIL remains a clear 'buy on dips' candidate. As long as the stock holds above 1,173, the momentum could extend further towards the 1,333 target in the near term.