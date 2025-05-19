Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 19 May 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Devyani International, Gujarat Mineral Development Corpn, Dreamfolks Services, Ircon International, and UCAL.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published19 May 2025, 06:44 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index has made strong base around 25,000.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index has made strong base around 25,000.

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market paused briefly on Friday, May 16, after reaching a seven-month high, as weak global cues and a significant slump in domestic tech stocks weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 dipped 42 points, or 0.17%, to close slightly above the 25,000 mark at 25,019, while the Sensex fell by 200 points, or 0.24%, ending at 82,330. Despite the day’s losses, both indices still posted strong weekly gains of over 4%.

Broader markets performed even better, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 7.21% during the week and the Nifty Smallcap 100 jumping by an impressive 9%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index has made strong base around 25,000.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The index is set to touch 25,400 and 25,800 soon. One should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Devyani International, Gujarat Mineral Development Corpn, Dreamfolks Services, Ircon International, and UCAL.

1] Devyani International: Buy at 186.89, target 200, stop loss 180;

2] Gujarat Mineral Development Corpn: Buy at 354.60, target 380, stop loss 342;

3] Dreamfolks Services: Buy at 282.55, target 302, stop loss 272;

4] Ircon International: Buy at 188.88, target 203, stop loss 182.26;

5] UCAL: Buy at 166.58, target 175, stop loss 160.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 
