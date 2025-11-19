Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 19 November 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Faze Three, SeQuent Scientific, Control Print, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, and Supriya Lifescience.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated19 Nov 2025, 06:39 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Both Indian benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - pulled back after six consecutive sessions of gains, as bulls were once again unable to reclaim record levels that remain slightly over 1% away. Following the recent rally, investors booked profits while awaiting key US economic data that could influence expectations around future Fed rate cuts.

The 30-stock BSE Sensex slipped 278 points, or 0.33%, to 84,673, and the NSE Nifty 50 fell 103 points, or 0.40%, to 25,910.

The sell-off was widespread, with all key sectoral indices ending lower. The broader markets also weakened, with the BSE Midcap index slipping 0.70% and the BSE Smallcap index falling 0.85%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,700.

“The key index is facing a hurdle at the 26,000 to 26,100 levels. On breaking above this hurdle, the 50-stock index may soon touch 26,700 and 27,000. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Faze Three, SeQuent Scientific, Control Print, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, and Supriya Lifescience.

1] Faze Three: Buy at 546, target 590, stop loss 525;

2] SeQuent Scientific: Buy at 247, target 265, stop loss 238;

3] Control Print: Buy at 773, target 830, stop loss 744;

4] Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers: Buy at 773, target 830, stop loss 750;

5] Supriya Lifescience: Buy at 802, target 865, stop loss 770.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

