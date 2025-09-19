Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 19 September 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Zen Technologies Limited, Usha Martin, Hariom Pipe Industries, Hyundai Motor Co, and HFCL.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated19 Sep 2025, 06:23 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,400.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their gains for a third straight session on Thursday, September 18, supported by mixed global signals after the US Federal Reserve trimmed its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points as expected and indicated the possibility of two additional cuts this year.

The Sensex advanced 320 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 83,013.96, while the Nifty 50 gained 93 points, or 0.37 per cent, to finish at 25,423.60. Among broader markets, the BSE Midcap index edged up 0.36 per cent, while the Smallcap index ended unchanged.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 25,550. On breaking above this level on a closing basis, we can expect the 50-stock index to soon touch 25,800 levels. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option.”

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Zen Technologies Limited, Usha Martin, Hariom Pipe Industries, Hyundai Motor Co, and HFCL.

1] Zen Technologies Limited: Buy at 1621.30, target 1735, stop loss 1564;

2] Usha Martin: Buy at 415.85, target 450, stop loss 400;

3] Hariom Pipe Industries: Buy at 540.5, target 578, stop loss 520;

4] Hyundai Motor Co: Buy at 2720.8, target 2911, stop loss 2625;

5] HFCL: Buy at 77.64, target 83.07, stop loss 75.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
