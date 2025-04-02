Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 2 April 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: After closing the final trade of FY25 on a weak note, the Indian stock market faced renewed selling pressure on the first trading day of FY26. On April 1, the Nifty 50 dropped 1.50%, finishing at 23,165, while the Sensex declined 1.8%, closing at 76,024.

The market saw the steepest intraday decline for both indices since February 28 on Tuesday, when they fell nearly 2%. The sharp drop also pushed Nifty 50 and Sensex back to their levels from March 21.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned cautious as the Nifty 50 index is close to 50-DEMA support zone of 23,150 to 23,100 zone.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The frontline index has crucial support placed at 22,800, while the key benchmark index has psychological support placed at 23,000 level. Breaching below 22,800 may trigger fresh bear-trend in Dalal Street. One should look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Balrampur Chini Mills, Coromandel International, Whirlpool Of India, Godawari Power and Ispat, and Gallantt Ispat.

Stocks to buy today 1] Balrampur Chini Mills: Buy at ₹556.95, target ₹596, stop loss ₹537;

2] Coromandel International: Buy at ₹2049.05, target ₹2192, stop loss ₹1977;

3] Whirlpool Of India: Buy at ₹1047.55, target ₹1122, stop loss ₹1010;

4] Godawari Power and Ispat: Buy at ₹189.45, target ₹203, stop loss ₹182;

5] Gallantt Ispat: Buy at ₹408, target ₹436, stop loss ₹393.