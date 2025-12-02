Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 2 December 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, Cupid, Garuda Construction and Engineering, Yatra Online, and Gokul Agro Resources.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated2 Dec 2025, 06:42 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market finished nearly unchanged for the second straight session on Monday, December 1. The Sensex slipped 65 points, or 0.08%, to 85,641.90, while the Nifty 50 ended at 26,175.75, down 27 points, or 0.10%. In the prior session as well, the Nifty 50 had eased 0.05% and the Sensex had edged lower by 0.02%.

The BSE Midcap index dipped 0.19%, while the Smallcap index inched up 0.05% on Monday. Meanwhile, the total market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE stayed mostly steady at around 474 lakh crore.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 26,000 after making a crucial support at 25,800 to 25,750 band.

“The key index is facing hurdle at 26,300. On breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, the 50-stock index may soon touch 26,500. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” Bagadia said.

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, Cupid, Garuda Construction and Engineering, Yatra Online, and Gokul Agro Resources.

1] Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: Buy at 2988, target 3200, stop loss 2888;

2] Cupid: Buy at 349, target 375, stop loss 337;

3] Garuda Construction and Engineering: Buy at 219, target 236, stop loss 211;

4] Yatra Online: Buy at 181.65, target 195, stop loss 175;

5] Gokul Agro Resources: Buy at 217, target 233, stop loss 210.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

