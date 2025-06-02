Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 2 June 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market posted losses for the second straight week following a U.S. court’s decision to reinstate wide-ranging tariffs from the Trump era.

Over the week, the Sensex fell by 270.07 points, or 0.33%, while the Nifty slipped 102.45 points, or 0.41%. The markets closed the week on a cautious note, reflecting investor wariness amid persistent global trade tensions and uncertainty over upcoming domestic policy decisions.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the undertone for the Indian stock market is positive but the Nifty 50 index is facing hurdle at 25,000 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ On breaching above this resistance, we can expect the benchmark index to touch 25,400 soon. On the lower side, the index has made strong support at 24,500 levels. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

1] R R Kabel: Buy at ₹1438, target ₹1540, stop loss ₹1385;

2] Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Buy at ₹1170, target ₹1250, stop loss ₹1125;

3] Shaily Engineering Plastics: Buy at ₹2016.8, target ₹2150, stop loss ₹1950;

4] Wockhardt: Buy at ₹1465.3, target ₹1560, stop loss ₹1410;

5] Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: Buy at ₹2952.7, target ₹3170, stop loss ₹2850.