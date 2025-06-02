Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 2 June 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — R R Kabel, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Wockhardt, and Prudent Corporate Advisory Services.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published2 Jun 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the undertone for the Indian stock market is positive but the Nifty 50 index is facing hurdle at 25,000 levels.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market posted losses for the second straight week following a U.S. court’s decision to reinstate wide-ranging tariffs from the Trump era.

Over the week, the Sensex fell by 270.07 points, or 0.33%, while the Nifty slipped 102.45 points, or 0.41%. The markets closed the week on a cautious note, reflecting investor wariness amid persistent global trade tensions and uncertainty over upcoming domestic policy decisions.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ On breaching above this resistance, we can expect the benchmark index to touch 25,400 soon. On the lower side, the index has made strong support at 24,500 levels. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — R R Kabel, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Wockhardt, and Prudent Corporate Advisory Services.

1] R R Kabel: Buy at 1438, target 1540, stop loss 1385;

2] Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Buy at 1170, target 1250, stop loss 1125;

3] Shaily Engineering Plastics: Buy at 2016.8, target 2150, stop loss 1950;

4] Wockhardt: Buy at 1465.3, target 1560, stop loss 1410;

5] Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: Buy at 2952.7, target 3170, stop loss 2850.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 
