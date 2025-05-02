Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 2 May 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — CEAT, Kingfa Science and Technolgy (India), Healthcare Global Enterprises, IndoStar Capital Finance, and Alivus Life Sciences.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated2 May 2025, 06:16 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is range-bound as the Nifty 50 index is in 24,050 to 24,350 range.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market continued its upward trend for a second consecutive month in April, emerging as Asia's top-performing equity market.

The Nifty 50 rose by 3.46% during the month, adding to a 6.30% increase in March, while the Sensex delivered a 3.2% gain after climbing 6% the previous month. Notably, both indices have jumped nearly 12% since hitting their lows on April 7.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is range-bound as the Nifty 50 index is in 24,050 to 24,350 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range. As Q4 results 2025 season is in full swing, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

1] CEAT: Buy at 3332, target 3555, stop loss 3200;

2] Kingfa Science and Technolgy (India): Buy at 3137.2, target 3350, stop loss 3020;

3] Healthcare Global Enterprises: Buy at 562.45, target 600, stop loss 540;

4] IndoStar Capital Finance: Buy at 301.5, target 322, stop loss 291;

5] Alivus Life Sciences: Buy at 1104, target 1180, stop loss 1070.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:2 May 2025, 06:16 AM IST

