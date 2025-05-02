Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 2 May 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market continued its upward trend for a second consecutive month in April, emerging as Asia's top-performing equity market.

The Nifty 50 rose by 3.46% during the month, adding to a 6.30% increase in March, while the Sensex delivered a 3.2% gain after climbing 6% the previous month. Notably, both indices have jumped nearly 12% since hitting their lows on April 7.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is range-bound as the Nifty 50 index is in 24,050 to 24,350 range.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range. As Q4 results 2025 season is in full swing, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — CEAT, Kingfa Science and Technolgy (India), Healthcare Global Enterprises, IndoStar Capital Finance, and Alivus Life Sciences.

Stocks to buy today 1] CEAT: Buy at ₹3332, target ₹3555, stop loss ₹3200;

2] Kingfa Science and Technolgy (India): Buy at ₹3137.2, target ₹3350, stop loss ₹3020;

3] Healthcare Global Enterprises: Buy at ₹562.45, target ₹600, stop loss ₹540;

4] IndoStar Capital Finance: Buy at ₹301.5, target ₹322, stop loss ₹291;

5] Alivus Life Sciences: Buy at ₹1104, target ₹1180, stop loss ₹1070.