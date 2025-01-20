Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following weak global market sentiments ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in date, the Indian stock market ended lower for the third straight session on Friday. The Nifty 50 index ended 108 points lower at the 23,203 mark, the BSE Sensex nosedived 423 points and closed at 76,619, whereas the Nifty Bank Index crashed 722 points and finished at 48,556. Smaller stocks demonstrated resilience, with the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and the Nifty Small-cap 100 indices advancing 0.23% and 0.16%, respectively, marking their fourth consecutive session of gains. Market breadth remained positive, with the advance-decline ratio on the BSE holding steady at 1.1. Oil & Gas, Realty, Metals, and FMCG indices posted gains in sectoral performance, while IT, Banking, and Financial Services sectors faced the steepest declines.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the overall Indian stock market bias is cautious despite the Nifty 50 index closing above the 23,300 mark. The Choice Broking expert said the 50-stock index is facing a hurdle at the 23,500 mark, and breaking above this resistance is essential for improving Indian stock market sentiments. He advised investors to maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that look strong on the technical chart pattern.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Overall, the Indian stock market is biased despite the Nifty 50 index closing above 23,300 levels. Dalal Street bias would improve only after a decisive break by the 50-stock index above the 23,500 mark. So, it is better to maintain a stock-specific approach amid the Q3 results of the 2025 season and find those stocks that look strong in the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good idea for day traders."

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: IRB Infrastructure Developers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Data Patterns India, Monarch Networth Capital, and Shivalik Rasayan.

Stocks to buy today 1] IRB Infrastructure Developers: Buy at ₹54.89, target ₹59, stop loss ₹53;

2] Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Buy at ₹2315.05, target ₹2477, stop loss ₹2234;

3] Data Patterns India: Buy at ₹2281.05, target ₹2441, stop loss ₹2201;

4] Monarch Networth Capital: Buy at ₹445.60, target ₹477, stop loss ₹430; and

5] Shivalik Rasayan: Buy at ₹775.15, target ₹829, stop loss ₹748.