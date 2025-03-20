Mint Market

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 20 March 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Eris Lifesciences, General Insurance Corporation of India, Aadhar Housing Finance, and Godrej Industries.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published20 Mar 2025, 06:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive but the Nifty 50 index is facing hurdle at 22,900 to 22,950.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian stocks continued their bullish streak for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, March 19, fueled by gains in financials, heavyweight stocks, and value buying in previously underperforming sectors.

The Nifty 50 closed the session up 0.32%, reaching a three-week high of 22,907 points, while the Sensex gained 0.22%, ending the day at 75,468 points.

Also Read | Stock picks by market experts: Recommended stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive but the Nifty 50 index is facing hurdle at 22,900 to 22,950.

Advertisement

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “For a fresh breakout and uptrend, the frontline index needs to close above 23,000 for the next near term trend of 23,700. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. As good number of stocks have given fresh breakout in recent uptrend, one can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading.”

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Eris Lifesciences, General Insurance Corporation of India, Aadhar Housing Finance, and Godrej Industries.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday— March 20, 2025

Stocks to buy today

1] Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals: Buy at 586.95, target 625, stop loss 565;

Advertisement

2]Eris Lifesciences: Buy at 1340.7, target 1420, stop loss 1290;

3]General Insurance Corporation of India: Buy at 418.45, target 444, stop loss 403;

4] Aadhar Housing Finance: Buy at 443.2, target 470, stop loss 427;

5] Godrej Industries: Buy at 1167.5, target 1250, stop loss 1130.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 20 March 2025
First Published:20 Mar 2025, 06:48 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App