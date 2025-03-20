Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 20 March 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian stocks continued their bullish streak for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, March 19, fueled by gains in financials, heavyweight stocks, and value buying in previously underperforming sectors.

The Nifty 50 closed the session up 0.32%, reaching a three-week high of 22,907 points, while the Sensex gained 0.22%, ending the day at 75,468 points.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive but the Nifty 50 index is facing hurdle at 22,900 to 22,950.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “For a fresh breakout and uptrend, the frontline index needs to close above 23,000 for the next near term trend of 23,700. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. As good number of stocks have given fresh breakout in recent uptrend, one can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading.”

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Eris Lifesciences, General Insurance Corporation of India, Aadhar Housing Finance, and Godrej Industries.

Stocks to buy today 1] Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals: Buy at ₹586.95, target ₹625, stop loss ₹565;

2]Eris Lifesciences: Buy at ₹1340.7, target ₹1420, stop loss ₹1290;

3]General Insurance Corporation of India: Buy at ₹418.45, target ₹444, stop loss ₹403;

4] Aadhar Housing Finance: Buy at ₹443.2, target ₹470, stop loss ₹427;

5] Godrej Industries: Buy at ₹1167.5, target ₹1250, stop loss ₹1130.