Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 20 May 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — BASF India, Wheels India, Aarti Drugs, Inox Wind, and KPI Green Energy.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published20 May 2025, 06:41 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive until the Nifty 50 index is above 24,800.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive until the Nifty 50 index is above 24,800.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Continuing their decline for a second straight session, India's key stock indices—the Sensex and Nifty 50—closed lower on Monday, May 19, amid negative global signals.

The Sensex dropped 271 points, or 0.33%, to end at 82,059.42, while the Nifty 50 slipped 75 points, or 0.30%, to finish at 24,944.45.

The mid- and small-cap sectors maintained their strong performance, with the BSE Midcap index increasing by 0.27% and the Smallcap index advancing by 0.75%.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 20 May 2025

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive until the Nifty 50 index is above 24,800.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The 50-stock index is facing hurdle at 25,400 while the key benchmark index has crucial support placed at 24,500. One can assume bullish or bearish trend on the breakage of either side of the range. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Breakout stocks can be a good option."

Also Read | Top three stocks to buy today: Expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 20 May

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — BASF India, Wheels India, Aarti Drugs, Inox Wind, and KPI Green Energy.

1] BASF India: Buy at 4902.90, target 5450, stop loss 4665;

2] Wheels India: Buy at 772.65, target 850, stop loss 735;

3] Aarti Drugs: Buy at 480.60, target 530, stop loss 455;

4] Inox Wind: Buy at 185.61, target 205, stop loss 176;

5] KPI Green Energy: Buy at 485.70, target 540, stop loss 460.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 20 May 2025
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.