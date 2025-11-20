Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 20 November 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Sanathan Textiles, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration, Latent View Analytics, Pearl Global Industries, and Zota Health Care.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated20 Nov 2025, 06:36 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — regained upward momentum on Wednesday, November 19, supported by select IT and banking majors despite mixed signals from global markets.

The Sensex ended the session at 85,186.47, up 513 points or 0.61%. The Nifty 50 advanced 143 points, or 0.55%, to close at 26,052.65. Performance across broader markets was mixed, with the BSE Midcap index inching up 0.34%, while the Smallcap index slipped 0.39%.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 20 November 2025

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index once again bounced back strongly from 25,850 levels and touched 26,000 market.

“The key index is still not above the hurdle placed at 26,100. On breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, we can expect the 50-stock index to touch 26,700 and 27,000 respectively. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 13 October 2025

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Sanathan Textiles, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration, Latent View Analytics, Pearl Global Industries, and Zota Health Care.

1] Sanathan Textiles: Buy at 491, target 525, stop loss 472;

2] KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration: Buy at 866, target 930, stop loss 835;

3] Latent View Analytics: Buy at 494, target 530, stop loss 475;

4] Pearl Global Industries: Buy at 1766, target 1900, stop loss 1700;

5] Zota Health Care: Buy at 1648, target 1777, stop loss 1600.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 20 November 2025
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.