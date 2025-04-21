Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 21 April 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Five-Star Business Finance, India Glycols, Simplex Infrastructures, CSB Bank, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published21 Apr 2025, 06:50 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is strong as the Nifty 50 index has decisively given a fresh breakout above 200-DEMA levels placed at 23,400.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is strong as the Nifty 50 index has decisively given a fresh breakout above 200-DEMA levels placed at 23,400.

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Nifty 50 rose by 1.8% to close at 23,851.65, while the BSE Sensex climbed 1.96% to finish at 78,553.2, ahead of the Good Friday holiday.

Both benchmarks posted a 4.5% gain for the holiday-shortened week, outperforming most major Asian markets, which lagged due to concerns over U.S. tariffs and their possible effects on global economic growth.

ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, the Nifty index's most influential stocks, jumped 7.2% and 5.5%, respectively, during the week, hitting record highs ahead of their earnings reports scheduled for the weekend.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is strong as the Nifty 50 index has decisively given a fresh breakout above 200-DEMA levels placed at 23,400.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The benchmark index is poised to touch 24,200 in short term. However, there can be some profit booking in frontline banking stocks as the Nifty Bank index is trading above all DEMA levels. So, one should look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Five-Star Business Finance, India Glycols, Simplex Infrastructures, CSB Bank, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings.

Stocks to buy today

1]Five-Star Business Finance: Buy at 789.8, target 845, stop loss 760;

2] India Glycols: Buy at 1425.5, target 1530, stop loss 1375;

3] Simplex Infrastructures: Buy at 326.6, target 350, stop loss 315;

4] CSB Bank: Buy at 343.8, target 366, stop loss 330;

5]Cholamandalam Financial Holdings: Buy at 1872.9, target 2000, stop loss 1810.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets
First Published:21 Apr 2025, 06:50 AM IST
