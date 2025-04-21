Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 21 April 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Nifty 50 rose by 1.8% to close at 23,851.65, while the BSE Sensex climbed 1.96% to finish at 78,553.2, ahead of the Good Friday holiday.

Both benchmarks posted a 4.5% gain for the holiday-shortened week, outperforming most major Asian markets, which lagged due to concerns over U.S. tariffs and their possible effects on global economic growth.

ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, the Nifty index's most influential stocks, jumped 7.2% and 5.5%, respectively, during the week, hitting record highs ahead of their earnings reports scheduled for the weekend.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is strong as the Nifty 50 index has decisively given a fresh breakout above 200-DEMA levels placed at 23,400.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The benchmark index is poised to touch 24,200 in short term. However, there can be some profit booking in frontline banking stocks as the Nifty Bank index is trading above all DEMA levels. So, one should look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.

Stocks to buy today 1]Five-Star Business Finance: Buy at ₹789.8, target ₹845, stop loss ₹760;

2] India Glycols: Buy at ₹1425.5, target ₹1530, stop loss ₹1375;

3] Simplex Infrastructures: Buy at ₹326.6, target ₹350, stop loss ₹315;

4] CSB Bank: Buy at ₹343.8, target ₹366, stop loss ₹330;

5]Cholamandalam Financial Holdings: Buy at ₹1872.9, target ₹2000, stop loss ₹1810.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.