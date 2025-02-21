Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 21 February 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian benchmark indices closed lower on Thursday, pressured by declines in major banks and automaker Maruti Suzuki, while investor sentiment remained subdued amid uncertainty over U.S. tariff policies.

The BSE Sensex declined by 203.22 points (0.27%) to settle at 75,735.96, while the Nifty 50 index dropped 19.75 points (0.09%) to close at 22,913.15.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is sideways. The Nifty 50 index trades in a broader range of 22,800 to 23,300.

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. So, investors are advised to look at those stocks that look strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option.”

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Bajaj Holdings And Investment, Global Health (Medanta), Jindal Drilling and Industries, and Asahi India Glass.

Stocks to buy today 1] Associated Alcohols & Breweries: Buy at ₹1215.9, target ₹1315, stop loss ₹1165;

2] Bajaj Holdings And Investment: Buy at ₹12454.3, target ₹13300, stop loss ₹11950;

3] Global Health (Medanta): Buy at ₹1206.4, target ₹1290, stop loss ₹1165;

4] Jindal Drilling and Industries: Buy at ₹934.9, target ₹999, stop loss ₹900;

5] Asahi India Glass: Buy at ₹714, target ₹760, stop loss ₹688.

