Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 21 February 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated21 Feb 2025, 07:33 AM IST
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the the Indian stock market sentiment is sideways as the Nifty 50 index is trading in a broader range of 22,800 to 23,300.(Unsplash)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian benchmark indices closed lower on Thursday, pressured by declines in major banks and automaker Maruti Suzuki, while investor sentiment remained subdued amid uncertainty over U.S. tariff policies.

The BSE Sensex declined by 203.22 points (0.27%) to settle at 75,735.96, while the Nifty 50 index dropped 19.75 points (0.09%) to close at 22,913.15.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is sideways. The Nifty 50 index trades in a broader range of 22,800 to 23,300.

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. So, investors are advised to look at those stocks that look strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option.”

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Bajaj Holdings And Investment, Global Health (Medanta), Jindal Drilling and Industries, and Asahi India Glass.

Stocks to buy today

1] Associated Alcohols & Breweries: Buy at 1215.9, target 1315, stop loss 1165;

2] Bajaj Holdings And Investment: Buy at 12454.3, target 13300, stop loss 11950;

3] Global Health (Medanta): Buy at 1206.4, target 1290, stop loss 1165;

4] Jindal Drilling and Industries: Buy at 934.9, target 999, stop loss 900;

5] Asahi India Glass: Buy at 714, target 760, stop loss 688.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

