Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 21 July 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Max Estates, I G Petrochemicals, Blue Jet Healthcare, Sanathan Textiles, and Sagar Cements.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published21 Jul 2025, 06:57 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has turned weak as the Nifty 50 index has closed close to its 50-DEMA support of 24,900.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has turned weak as the Nifty 50 index has closed close to its 50-DEMA support of 24,900.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market closed lower for the second straight session on Friday, July 18, as investors continued to reduce their equity holdings due to lackluster earnings, high market valuations, and ongoing uncertainty surrounding tariffs.

The Sensex declined by 502 points, or 0.61 per cent, ending at 81,757.73, while the Nifty 50 fell 143 points, or 0.57 per cent, to close at 24,968.40. The BSE Midcap index slipped 0.62 per cent, and the Smallcap index dropped by 0.64 per cent.

Also Read | Global markets today: Kospi, ASX 200 trade mix following China's benchmark rates

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has turned weak as the Nifty 50 index has closed close to its 50-DEMA support of 24,900.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ On breaking below this support, the key benchmark index may try to touch next support of 24,650. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday—21 July 2025

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Max Estates, I G Petrochemicals, Blue Jet Healthcare, Sanathan Textiles, and Sagar Cements.

1] Max Estates: Buy at 552.9, target 590, stop loss 535;

2] I G Petrochemicals: Buy at 509, target 540, stop loss 490;

3] Blue Jet Healthcare: Buy at 1010.2, target 1080, stop loss 975;

4] Sanathan Textiles: Buy at 554.05, target 590, stop loss 535;

5] Sagar Cements: Buy at 268.5, target 288, stop loss 260.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 21 July 2025
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.