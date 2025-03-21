Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 rallied for the fourth straight session and gained over one per cent, powered by across-the-board buying amid a mixed trend in global equities after the US Federal Reserve maintained its rate cut projections for this year.

Hectic buying in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and IT stocks bolstered investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 899.01 points or 1.19 per cent to settle at 76,348.06, regaining 76,000. During the day, it rose 1,007 points or 1.33 per cent to 76,456.25.

The NSE Nifty surged 283.05 points, or 1.24 per cent, to reclaim the 23,000 mark and finish at 23,190.65. The 3-share BSE Sensex has gained 3.4 per cent in four sessions, while the Nifty 50 has risen 3.5 per cent in four days.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market is showcasing significant strength as the Nifty 50 index has broken the crucial hurdle placed at 23,000. Now, the frontline index is looking poised to touch 23,800 and 24,200 mark in the near term.

“So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. In current rally, a good number of stocks have given fresh breakout on the technical chart. So, one can look at those breakout stocks for intraday trading,” said Bagadia.

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today -Welspun Corp Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Greenlam Industries Ltd, Vimta Labs Ltd, and Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.

Stocks to buy today 1] Welspun Corp Ltd: Buy at ₹872.1, target price ₹930, stoploss ₹840.

2] Kaveri Seed Company Ltd: Buy at ₹1,249.2, target price ₹1,320, stoploss ₹1,200.

3] Greenlam Industries Ltd: Buy at ₹586.1, target price ₹620, stoploss ₹565.

4] Vimta Labs Ltd: Buy at ₹1,123.45, target price ₹1,200, stoploss ₹1,085.

5] Garware Technical Fibres Ltd: Buy at ₹845.2, target price ₹900, stoploss ₹815.`