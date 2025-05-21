Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 21 May 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Honasa Consumer, eClerx Services, Thomas Cook (India), D P Wires, and BLS E-Services.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published21 May 2025, 06:48 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is trading above 24,500.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is trading above 24,500.

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Continuing their downward trend for a third straight session, India's key stock indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — ended Tuesday, May 20, with sharp declines of more than 1% each, weighed down by mixed global signals and increasing worries about high market valuations.

The Sensex ended the session down by 873 points, or 1.06%, at 81,186.44, while the Nifty 50 declined by 262 points, or 1.05%, to close at 24,683.90.

The decline was widespread, with the BSE Midcap index falling by 1.65% and the Smallcap index ending down 0.96%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is trading above 24,500.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ On breaching below 24,500, the 50-stock index would find next crucial support around 200-DEMA of 24,050. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Honasa Consumer, eClerx Services, Thomas Cook (India), D P Wires, and BLS E-Services.

1] Honasa Consumer: Buy at 272.25, target 292, stop loss 262;

2] eClerx Services: Buy at 3363.20, target 3600, stop loss 3245;

3] Thomas Cook (India): Buy at 155.75, target 167, stop loss 150;

4] D P Wires: Buy at 267.40, target 287, stop loss 258;

5] BLS E-Services: Buy at 215.36, target 230, stop loss 207.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 
