Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 22 April 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Five-Star Business Finance, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Vishal Mega Mart, Rites, and NCC.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published22 Apr 2025, 06:38 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is bullish, as the Nifty 50 Index has closed above 24,000.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: India's key stock market indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, continued their upward momentum for a fifth straight session on Monday, April 21, driven by broad-based buying despite mixed signals from global markets.

The Sensex ended the day at 79,408.50, gaining 855 points or 1.09%, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,125.55, rising 274 points or 1.15%.

Over the course of these five consecutive sessions of gains, the Sensex has surged by 5,561 points, or 7.5%, while the Nifty 50 has climbed 1,726 points, or 7.7%. During this period, investors' wealth has increased by approximately 32 lakh crore.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is bullish, as the Nifty 50 Index has closed above 24,000.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The index looks poised to touch 24,800 soon, and on breaking above this target, the frontline index may touch 25,000. Amid Q4 results season in full swing, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart pattern. Breakout stocks can also be a good option for intraday trading."

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Five-Star Business Finance, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Vishal Mega Mart, Rites, and NCC.

Stocks to buy today

1]Five-Star Business Finance: Buy at 814.05, target 871, stop loss 785;

2] Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals: Buy at 690.10, target 738, stop loss 665;

3] Vishal Mega Mart: Buy at 112.87, target 121, stop loss 108;

4] Rites: Buy at 242.82, target 260, stop loss 234;

5] NCC: Buy at 223.44, target 239, stop loss 215.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:22 Apr 2025, 06:38 AM IST
