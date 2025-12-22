Mint Market
Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 22 December 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - Coromandel International, Lumax AutoTechnologies, Hexaware Technologies, Strides Pharma Science, and Sai Life Sciences.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated22 Dec 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian benchmarks ended a four-session decline on Friday, December 19, posting firm gains amid support from a stable rupee, favorable global cues, and the Bank of Japan’s policy decision aligning with expectations.

The Sensex rose 448 points, or 0.53%, to close at 84,929.36, while the Nifty 50 added 151 points, or 0.58%, to finish at 25,966.40. Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumping 1.26% and 1.25%, respectively.

Advertisement
Also Read | Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 22 December

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index bounced back strongly after testing the 50-DEMA support placed at 25,750.

“The 50-stock index is sustaining above the 50-DEMA support and finished at 25,950 levels on Friday. The index is facing a hurdle at the 26,000 to 26,050 band. Breaking above this hurdle on a closing basis would strengthen the bull's conviction. On the downside, breaking below 25,750 would weaken market sentiment, as the key benchmark index would then attempt to test the next crucial support level at 25,400 to 25,350,” Bagadia said.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 22 December

Stocks to buy today

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - Coromandel International, Lumax AutoTechnologies, Hexaware Technologies, Strides Pharma Science, and Sai Life Sciences.

Advertisement

1] Coromandel International: Buy at 2425, target 2626, stop loss 2323;

2] Lumax AutoTechnologies: Buy at 1545, target 1650, stop loss 1495;

3] Hexaware Technologies: Buy at 791, target 850, stop loss 760;

4] Strides Pharma Science: Buy at 930, target 1000, stop loss 895;

5] Sai Life Sciences: Buy at 917, target 985, stop loss 888.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
 
 
Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 22 December 2025
Read Next Story