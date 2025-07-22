Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 22 July 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Nelcast, Vintage Coffee and Beverages, Royal Orchid Hotels, Chemplast Sanmar, and KRBL.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published22 Jul 2025, 06:53 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market is indicating a trend reversal as the Nifty 50 index has bounced back strongly after inching close to 50-DEMA support of 24,900.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: Strong gains in major banking stocks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank lifted the Indian market benchmarks — Sensex and Nifty 50 — on Monday, July 21, helping them snap a two-day losing streak despite mixed global signals.

The Sensex advanced by 443 points, or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 82,200.34, while the Nifty 50 gained 122 points, or 0.49 per cent, to close at 25,090.70. The BSE Midcap index also climbed 0.55 per cent, mirroring the benchmarks, whereas the BSE Smallcap index closed on a flat note.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market is indicating a trend reversal as the Nifty 50 index has bounced back strongly after inching close to 50-DEMA support of 24,900.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 25,250. On breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, we can expect the 50-stock index to touch 25,500 and 25,700 soon. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Nelcast, Vintage Coffee and Beverages, Royal Orchid Hotels, Chemplast Sanmar, and KRBL.

1] Nelcast: Buy at 152.7, target 163, stop loss 147;

2] Vintage Coffee and Beverages: Buy at 146.55, target 157, stop loss 141;

3] Royal Orchid Hotels: Buy at 437.8, target 470, stop loss 422;

4] Chemplast Sanmar: Buy at 467.4, target 505, stop loss 350;

5] KRBL: Buy at 414, target 444, stop loss 399.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
