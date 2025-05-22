Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 22 May 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — City Union Bank, LT Foods, Kajaria Ceramics, Sarla Performance Fibers, and Shiva Texyarn.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published22 May 2025, 06:43 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is showing ascending channel pattern.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, break their three-day losing streak on Wednesday, May 21, thanks to broad-based buying.

The Sensex gained 410 points, or 0.51%, to close at 81,596.63, while the Nifty 50 advanced 130 points, or 0.52%, finishing at 24,813.45. The BSE Midcap index climbed 0.90%, and the Smallcap index rose 0.51%.

The total market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE increased to 441 lakh crore from 438 lakh crore in the previous session, resulting in a gain of approximately 3 lakh crore for investors in just one trading day.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is showing ascending channel pattern.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The benchmark index has crucial support placed at 24,500 levels. One should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option.”

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — City Union Bank, LT Foods, Kajaria Ceramics, Sarla Performance Fibers, and Shiva Texyarn.

1] City Union Bank: Buy at 197.08, target 211, stop loss 190;

2] LT Foods: Buy at 398.15, target 426, stop loss 384;

3] Kajaria Ceramics: Buy at 1003.9, target 1075, stop loss 968;

4] Sarla Performance Fibers: Buy at 111.76, target 121, stop loss 107;

5] Shiva Texyarn: Buy at 228.26, target 244, stop loss 220.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 
