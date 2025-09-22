Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 22 September 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Anant Raj, Tanla Platforms, Centum Electronics, Cartrade Tech, and PCBL Chemical.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published22 Sep 2025, 06:56 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index closed above the 20-DEMA at 24,710.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, halted their three-day winning streak on the back of profit booking and subdued global signals.

The Sensex closed 388 points, or 0.47 per cent, lower at 82,626.23, while the Nifty 50 declined 97 points, or 0.38 per cent, to finish at 25,327.05. Among broader indices, the BSE Midcap slipped 0.09 per cent, whereas the Smallcap index managed to edge up by 0.16 per cent.

Major index constituents including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries emerged as the biggest laggards weighing down the benchmark indices.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index closed above the 20-DEMA at 24,710.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index faces a hurdle at 25,000 after making an immediate base of 24,600. On breaking above 25,000 decisively, we can expect a fresh bull trend in the Indian secondary market. So, one should look at those stocks that look strong on the technical chart pattern."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Anant Raj, Tanla Platforms, Centum Electronics, Cartrade Tech, and PCBL Chemical.

1] Anant Raj: Buy at 640, target 690, stop loss 615;

2] Tanla Platforms: Buy at 753, target 810, stop loss 725;

3] Centum Electronics: Buy at 2832, target 3030, stop loss 2727;

4] Cartrade Tech: Buy at 2540, target 2730, stop loss 2450;

5] PCBL Chemical: Buy at 413, target 444, stop loss 399.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

