Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 23 April 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Shankara Building Products, Avalon Technologies, Vadilal Industries, Kfin Technologies, and Azad Engineering.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published23 Apr 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias is bullish despite the Nifty 50 index halting at 24,200 after raising for nearly two weeks.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias is bullish despite the Nifty 50 index halting at 24,200 after raising for nearly two weeks.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, extended their winning streak for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, April 22.

However, gains were limited due to weak global cues. The Sensex closed at 79,595.59, rising by 187 points or 0.24%, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,167.25, up 42 points or 0.17%.

Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, advancing by 0.81% and 0.82%, respectively.

Also Read | Sachin Gupta of 5paisa suggests these 2 stocks to buy today — 22 April 2025

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias is bullish despite the Nifty 50 index halting at 24,200 after raising for nearly two weeks.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The 50- stock index has made crucial support at 23,800 and it is facing resistance at 24,250 to 24,300. On breaking above this hurdle, the key benchmark index may soon touch 24,800. Amid Q results 2025, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option. "

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Shankara Building Products, Avalon Technologies, Vadilal Industries, Kfin Technologies, and Azad Engineering.

Also Read | Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj’s expert recommendations for 16 April

Stocks to buy today

1] Shankara Building Products: Buy at 656.2, target 785, stop loss 710;

2] Avalon Technologies: Buy at 913, target 980, stop loss 875;

3] Vadilal Industries: Buy at 7163.3, target 7600, stop loss 6850;

4] Kfin Technologies: Buy at 1284.4, target 1380, stop loss 1240;

5] Azad Engineering: Buy at 1560.6, target 1666, stop loss 1505.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 23 April 2025
MoreLess
First Published:23 Apr 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.