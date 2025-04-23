Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 23 April 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, extended their winning streak for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, April 22.

However, gains were limited due to weak global cues. The Sensex closed at 79,595.59, rising by 187 points or 0.24%, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,167.25, up 42 points or 0.17%.

Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, advancing by 0.81% and 0.82%, respectively.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias is bullish despite the Nifty 50 index halting at 24,200 after raising for nearly two weeks.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The 50- stock index has made crucial support at 23,800 and it is facing resistance at 24,250 to 24,300. On breaking above this hurdle, the key benchmark index may soon touch 24,800. Amid Q results 2025, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option. "

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Shankara Building Products, Avalon Technologies, Vadilal Industries, Kfin Technologies, and Azad Engineering.

Stocks to buy today 1] Shankara Building Products: Buy at ₹656.2, target ₹785, stop loss ₹710;

2] Avalon Technologies: Buy at ₹913, target ₹980, stop loss ₹875;

3] Vadilal Industries: Buy at ₹7163.3, target ₹7600, stop loss ₹6850;

4] Kfin Technologies: Buy at ₹1284.4, target ₹1380, stop loss ₹1240;

5] Azad Engineering: Buy at ₹1560.6, target ₹1666, stop loss ₹1505.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.