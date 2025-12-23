Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 23 December 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market ended on a higher note on Monday, December 22, supported by a recovery in the rupee and encouraging global signals.

Marking a second straight session of gains, the Sensex advanced 638 points, or 0.75%, to settle at 85,567.48, while the Nifty 50 rose 206 points, or 0.79%, to finish at 26,172.40. Broader markets also outperformed, with the BSE Midcap index rising 0.86% and the Smallcap index surging 1.12%.

The market’s recovery was driven by a rupee rebound and renewed foreign fund inflows. The Indian rupee, which had slipped to a record low beyond the 91 level against the US dollar last week, closed 3 paise weaker at 89.70 per dollar on Monday.

Positive global cues, as expectations grew around additional interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve next year, also boosted the market sentiment.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned strong as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 26,000.

“The key benchmark index is heading towards 26,450 levels. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - Varun Beverages, Triveni Engineering and Industries, BEML, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, and Titagarh Rail Systems.

1] Varun Beverages: Buy at ₹485.65, target ₹515, stop loss ₹470;

2] Triveni Engineering and Industries: Buy at ₹389.55, target ₹415, stop loss ₹374;

3] BEML: Buy at ₹1795.80, target ₹1930, stop loss ₹1725;

4] Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals: Buy at ₹465.95, target ₹505, stop loss ₹445;

5] Titagarh Rail Systems: Buy at ₹816.50, target ₹890, stop loss ₹777.