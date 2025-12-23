Mint Market
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 23 December 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - Varun Beverages, Triveni Engineering and Industries, BEML, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, and Titagarh Rail Systems.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated23 Dec 2025, 06:47 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market ended on a higher note on Monday, December 22, supported by a recovery in the rupee and encouraging global signals.

Marking a second straight session of gains, the Sensex advanced 638 points, or 0.75%, to settle at 85,567.48, while the Nifty 50 rose 206 points, or 0.79%, to finish at 26,172.40. Broader markets also outperformed, with the BSE Midcap index rising 0.86% and the Smallcap index surging 1.12%.

The market’s recovery was driven by a rupee rebound and renewed foreign fund inflows. The Indian rupee, which had slipped to a record low beyond the 91 level against the US dollar last week, closed 3 paise weaker at 89.70 per dollar on Monday.

Positive global cues, as expectations grew around additional interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve next year, also boosted the market sentiment.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has turned strong as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 26,000.

“The key benchmark index is heading towards 26,450 levels. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - Varun Beverages, Triveni Engineering and Industries, BEML, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, and Titagarh Rail Systems.

1] Varun Beverages: Buy at 485.65, target 515, stop loss 470;

2] Triveni Engineering and Industries: Buy at 389.55, target 415, stop loss 374;

3] BEML: Buy at 1795.80, target 1930, stop loss 1725;

4] Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals: Buy at 465.95, target 505, stop loss 445;

5] Titagarh Rail Systems: Buy at 816.50, target 890, stop loss 777.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
