Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 23 February 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market closed firmly in the green on Friday, driven by robust buying interest across most sectors. The Sensex advanced 316.57 points, or 0.38%, to finish at 82,814.71, while the Nifty 50 gained 116.90 points, or 0.46%, to end at 25,571.25.

Stock market today Nifty Outlook On Friday, the Nifty 50 recovered sharply and closed higher by 116.90 points at 25,571, rebounding after the previous session’s decline, which had created short-term pressure on the index.

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, the recovery indicates strong dip-buying interest near lower levels, especially around the 25,400 zone, where demand emerged after yesterday’s fall. Despite intraday volatility, the index managed to stabilise and close in the green, suggesting a gradual improvement in sentiment after recent choppy movement.

Advertisement

“From a technical perspective, the 25,400–25,450 range now acts as a key near-term support zone, while the 25,700–25,750 band continues to act as immediate resistance. However, sustained holding above support after yesterday’s correction keeps the broader structure intact. A decisive breakout above 25,888 would be required to revive stronger upside momentum in the near term,” Bagadia said.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty also witnessed a strong recovery on 20th February 2026 and closed higher by 432 points at 61,172, outperforming the broader market after the previous session’s weakness.

Bagadia further believes that the index showed resilience as buying interest emerged near the 60,550 support zone following yesterday’s fall, indicating continued institutional participation in banking stocks.

“Structurally, the index is holding firmly above the psychological 61,000 level, which reflects underlying strength despite recent volatility. The 60,800–60,900 zone now acts as an important near-term demand and support area, supported by steady price action. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed near 61,400–61,500, and a sustained breakout above this band would likely push the index towards its all-time high levels again, reinforcing the prevailing bullish structure,” he added.

Advertisement

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five breakout stocks: Bajaj Consumer Care, Happy Forgings, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, Mahindra Logistics, and Torrent Power.

1] Bajaj Consumer Care: Buy at ₹383, Target ₹410, Stop Loss ₹360.

Bajaj Consumer Care share price is showing a strong bullish continuation setup on the daily chart, with the price trending steadily higher and trading very close to its 52-week high. The structure reflects consistently higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained momentum. Price is firmly above the 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs, all of which are aligned positively and sloping upward, confirming trend strength. Recent consolidation near highs appears healthy with stable volume behaviour, suggesting accumulation. As long as the price sustains above the 360 support zone and 20 EMA, the uptrend remains intact, favouring a move toward the 410 resistance zone.

Advertisement

2] Happy Forgings: Buy at ₹1347, Target ₹1445, Stop Loss ₹1280.

Happy Forgings share price is displaying a powerful bullish trend and is currently trading at all-time highs, highlighting strong momentum and institutional participation. The price structure shows a clean series of higher highs and higher lows with strong bullish candles. Price is trading well above the 20 and 50 EMAs, with all key moving averages trending upward, confirming a strong trend continuation phase. The recent breakout has been supported by rising volumes, indicating fresh buying interest. With the stock in price discovery, sustained strength above 1280 support can drive the next leg toward the 1445 target projected by the Fibonacci extension projection.

3] Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services: Buy at ₹720, Target ₹775, Stop Loss ₹693.

Advertisement

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services share price is indicating a trend reversal after a sharp correction, with the price forming a higher low base followed by a steady recovery rally. Notably, the stock is now trading above all key EMAs. The recent price action shows stronger bullish candles with gradual volume expansion, suggesting accumulation at lower levels. The structure now supports a shift from bearish to bullish bias. As long as the price holds above the 693 demand zone, the recovery trend is likely to continue toward the 775 resistance area.

4] Mahindra Logistics: Buy at ₹415, Target ₹441, Stop Loss ₹400.

Mahindra Logistics share price is witnessing a strong reversal move from recent lows, supported by a sharp bullish rally and expanding price range candles on the daily chart. The stock has decisively reclaimed all major moving averages and is currently trading well above the 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs, highlighting a shift toward a strong bullish trend. The alignment of rising EMAs indicates improving momentum and sustained buying interest. The recent surge was backed by a significant spike in volume, signalling aggressive accumulation. As long as the price holds above the 400 support zone, the bullish momentum is likely to extend toward the 441 resistance zone.

Advertisement

5] Torrent Power: Buy at ₹1528, Target ₹1640, Stop Loss ₹1475.

Torrent Power share price is displaying a strong bullish recovery after forming a broad base in the lower range, followed by a sharp impulsive move on the upside. The stock has recently broken above key resistance levels with strong bullish candles, indicating fresh momentum entering the trend. Price is now trading above all major EMAs, with the shorter-term averages turning upward and supporting the ongoing uptrend. The rally is accompanied by a noticeable pickup in volume, suggesting accumulation and follow-through buying. Sustaining above the 1475 zone keeps the structure bullish and opens the path toward the 1640 resistance level.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement