Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 23 January 2026

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market is likely to trade on a cautious to mildly bullish note today, with the rebound from the previous session expected to extend at a measured pace, tracking overnight gains in U.S. equities and a mildly positive tone across Asian markets in early trade. While short-term sentiment has improved, risk appetite remains selective amid lingering uncertainty over U.S. policy actions and potential tariff measures targeting countries that import Russian oil. Domestic institutional flows continue to provide stability, highlighting underlying resilience even as FIIs stay cautious.

The rupee has stabilised near 91.50–91.60 after testing record lows around 91.72, supported by risk-on sentiment and possible RBI intervention. This stabilisation offers temporary relief on imported inflation concerns, though currency sensitivity to capital flows remains high. India VIX has moderated marginally, indicating easing near-term volatility.

Stock market today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is sideways to positive as the Nifty 50 index is indicating selling pressure at higher levels. The Choice Broking expert said that one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at stocks that are showing strong technical chart patterns.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Nifty 50 index chart suggests selling pressure at higher levels and a lack of follow-through buying. Immediate resistance lies in the 25,400–25,450 zone, while crucial support is at 25,100–25,150. The daily RSI stands at 33.82 and is trending upward, reflecting a mild improvement in momentum from oversold levels, though the overall trend remains cautious.”

The Chice Broking expert said the volatility index, India VIX, declined by 3.12% to 13.35, indicating easing volatility and reduced fear among market participants.

On the suggestion to traders for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Derivatives data shows heavy call writing at the 25,400 strike and significant put writing at the 25,200 strike, making this zone a crucial near-term pivot. Traders are advised to adopt a cautious approach near key support levels and wait for a decisive breakout above resistance before initiating fresh directional positions.”

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five breakout stocks today: APL Apollo Tubes, Ashok Leyland, Federal Bank, Nestle India, and Campus Activewear.

1] APL Apollo Tubes: Buy at ₹1976, Target ₹2150, Stop Loss ₹1885.

APL Apollo Tubes share price is trading around ₹1976, exhibiting a bullish higher high and higher low formation that indicates sustained upward momentum in the daily chart. The stock is comfortably above its key 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs, confirming a strong long-term uptrend.

2] Ashok Leyland: Buy at ₹190.28, Target ₹207, Stop Loss ₹181.

Ashok Leyland's share price is trading around ₹190.28, maintaining a bullish higher-high and higher-low formation, signalling a strong upward trajectory. The stock is trading above its key EMAs, confirming the overall trend strength.

3] Federal Bank: Buy at ₹282.20, Target ₹308, Stop Loss ₹268.

Federal Bank share price is trading at ₹282.20, displaying strong bullish technical formations and a robust base formation. It is trading above key EMAs and maintaining a strong higher-high and higher-low structure. The stock recently consolidated, formed a bottom, took strong support at its 50-day EMA, and bounced back with a significant breakout of its previous higher high.

4] Nestle India: Buy at ₹1306, Target ₹1394, Stop Loss ₹1260.

Nestle India's share price is trading around ₹1306, indicating strength in a strong technical chart formation. After a period of downside consolidation, the stock found strong support, broke out of its previous swing high, and is moving higher, forming a clear higher-high and higher-low structure. It is trading above all key EMAs.

5] Campus Activewear: Buy at ₹254.80, Target ₹172, Stop Loss ₹245.

Campus Activewear's share price is trading around ₹254.80, showing strength after taking firm support at a previous demand zone. The stock recently staged a sideways range breakout on lower timeframes, closing above key resistance levels. While the RSI stands at 44.87, it reflects a healthy bounce from the oversold zone, signalling an emerging breakout of an uptrend.