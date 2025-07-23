Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 23 July 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market ended in red on Tuesday, July 22, weighed down by weak global cues, ending strong gains a day before. The benchmark indices closed flat with a slight negative bias. The Sensex dipped 14 points to end at 82,186.81, while the Nifty 50 fell 30 points, or 0.12%, to settle at 25,060.90.

Broader markets fared worse, with the BSE Midcap index declining by 0.62% and the Smallcap index slipping 0.17%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market is indicating a trend reversal as the Nifty 50 index has bounced back strongly after inching close to 50-DEMA support of 24,900.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 25,250. On breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, we can expect the 50-stock index to touch 25,500 and 25,700 soon. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Thomas Cook (India), Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Pennar Industries, and Shanthi Gears.

1] Emcure Pharmaceuticals: Buy at ₹1425.7, target ₹1520, stop loss ₹1380;

2] Thomas Cook (India): Buy at ₹185.9, target ₹199, stop loss ₹179;

3] Schneider Electric Infrastructure: Buy at ₹932.6, target ₹996, stop loss ₹900;

4] Pennar Industries: Buy at ₹251.7, target ₹270, stop loss ₹243;

5] Shanthi Gears: Buy at ₹560.55, target ₹600, stop loss ₹540.