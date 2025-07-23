Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 23 July 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Thomas Cook (India), Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Pennar Industries, and Shanthi Gears.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published23 Jul 2025, 07:38 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market is indicating a trend reversal as the Nifty 50 index has bounced back strongly after inching close to 50-DEMA support of 24,900.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market ended in red on Tuesday, July 22, weighed down by weak global cues, ending strong gains a day before. The benchmark indices closed flat with a slight negative bias. The Sensex dipped 14 points to end at 82,186.81, while the Nifty 50 fell 30 points, or 0.12%, to settle at 25,060.90.

Broader markets fared worse, with the BSE Midcap index declining by 0.62% and the Smallcap index slipping 0.17%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market is indicating a trend reversal as the Nifty 50 index has bounced back strongly after inching close to 50-DEMA support of 24,900.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 25,250. On breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, we can expect the 50-stock index to touch 25,500 and 25,700 soon. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Thomas Cook (India), Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Pennar Industries, and Shanthi Gears.

1] Emcure Pharmaceuticals: Buy at 1425.7, target 1520, stop loss 1380;

2] Thomas Cook (India): Buy at 185.9, target 199, stop loss 179;

3] Schneider Electric Infrastructure: Buy at 932.6, target 996, stop loss 900;

4] Pennar Industries: Buy at 251.7, target 270, stop loss 243;

5] Shanthi Gears: Buy at 560.55, target 600, stop loss 540.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
