Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 23 June 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Aeroflex Industries, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Ask Automotive, and Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published23 Jun 2025, 06:38 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved after the sharp rally on Friday.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved after the sharp rally on Friday.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: India's benchmark stock indices snapped a three-day losing streak on Friday, ending over 1% higher, supported by short-covering ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry and improved market sentiment after US President Donald Trump deferred his decision to back Israel's strike on Iran.

Advertisement

The Sensex opened at 81,354.85, just below its previous close of 81,361.87, before rallying 1,133 points (1.4%) to touch an intraday high of 82,494.49. Similarly, the Nifty 50 started at 24,787.65, slightly lower than its previous close of 24,793.25, and rose 1.4% to reach an intraday high of 25,136.20.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday—23 June 2025

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved after the sharp rally on Friday.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The Nifty 50 index is above 25,000 and the key benchmark index is set to touch 25,400 and 25,650 in short term. The index has made crucial base at 24,800. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Advertisement

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Aeroflex Industries, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Ask Automotive, and Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co.

1] Aeroflex Industries: Buy at 204.47, target 219, stop loss 197;

2] Mishra Dhatu Nigam: Buy at 443.30, target 480, stop loss 427;

3] Tourism Finance Corporation of India: Buy at 233.19, target 250, stop loss 225;

4] Ask Automotive: Buy at 471.30, target 505, stop loss 454;

Advertisement

5] Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co: Buy at 143.04, target 153, stop loss 138.

Also Read | Recommended stocks to buy today, 23 June, by India's leading market experts

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 23 June 2025
Read Next Story