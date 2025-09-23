Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 23 September 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: IFB Industries, Borosil Renewables, Balaji Telefilms, Marathon Nextgen Realty, and Talbros Automotive Components.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published23 Sep 2025, 07:05 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: India’s benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended lower for the second straight session on Monday, starting the week on a weak note as IT stocks came under pressure following the Trump administration’s order to levy a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 slipped 125 points, or 0.49 per cent, to close at 25,202, while the Sensex declined 466 points, or 0.56 per cent, to finish at 82,160.

Major drag came from index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, while cautious global sentiment also weighed on domestic markets.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday—23 September 2025

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index has closed near it's crucial support placed at 25,150.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ On breaking below this support, may trigger sharp selling on Dalal Street. On the upper side, the key benchmark index is facing resistance at 25,450 to 25,500. So, bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range. Hence, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Advertisement
Also Read | 600% rally in YTD! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 67 days in a row

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: IFB Industries, Borosil Renewables, Balaji Telefilms, Marathon Nextgen Realty, and Talbros Automotive Components.

1] IFB Industries: Buy at 1760, target 1900, stop loss 1695;

2] Borosil Renewables: Buy at 618, target 660, stop loss 599;

3] Balaji Telefilms: Buy at 132, target 142, stop loss 127;

4] Marathon Nextgen Realty: Buy at 670, target 720, stop loss 648;

5] Talbros Automotive Components: Buy at 306.5, target 330, stop loss 295.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 23 September 2025
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks