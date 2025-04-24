Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 24 April 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published24 Apr 2025, 06:47 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias is bullish as the Nifty 50 index closed above 24,300.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: Frontline indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, posted solid gains on Wednesday, April 23, marking their seventh straight day of advances, supported by positive global signals.

The Sensex ended the day up by 521 points, or 0.65%, at 80,116.49, while the Nifty 50 climbed 162 points, or 0.67%, to close at 24,328.95. Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.94% and 0.26%, respectively.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The 50- stock index has made crucial support at 23,800 and it is poised to touch 24,800. On breaking above this hurdle, the key benchmark index may soon touch 25,000. Amid Q4 results 2025, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

1] EIH: Buy at 394, target 422, stop loss 380;

2] SBFC Finance: Buy at 108.26, target 117, stop loss 104;

3] Acme Solar Holdings: Buy at 223.19, target 239, stop loss 215;

4] Inox Wind: Buy at 174.55, target 187, stop loss 168;

5] CG Power and Industrial Solutions: Buy at 660.15, target 706, stop loss 637.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:24 Apr 2025, 06:47 AM IST
