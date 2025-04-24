Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 24 April 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Frontline indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, posted solid gains on Wednesday, April 23, marking their seventh straight day of advances, supported by positive global signals.

The Sensex ended the day up by 521 points, or 0.65%, at 80,116.49, while the Nifty 50 climbed 162 points, or 0.67%, to close at 24,328.95. Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.94% and 0.26%, respectively.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias is bullish as the Nifty 50 index closed above 24,300.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The 50- stock index has made crucial support at 23,800 and it is poised to touch 24,800. On breaking above this hurdle, the key benchmark index may soon touch 25,000. Amid Q4 results 2025, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option."

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — EIH, SBFC Finance, Acme Solar Holdings, Inox Wind, and CG Power and Industrial Solutions.

Stocks to buy today 1] EIH: Buy at ₹394, target ₹422, stop loss ₹380;

2] SBFC Finance: Buy at ₹108.26, target ₹117, stop loss ₹104;

3] Acme Solar Holdings: Buy at ₹223.19, target ₹239, stop loss ₹215;

4] Inox Wind: Buy at ₹174.55, target ₹187, stop loss ₹168;

5] CG Power and Industrial Solutions: Buy at ₹660.15, target ₹706, stop loss ₹637.