Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market faced renewed selling pressure, as notable declines in auto and pharma stocks dragged key indices lower for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, February 21. Throughout the week, both indices ended in negative territory, marking their second straight weekly loss.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.51% lower for the session, ending the week with a 0.58% decline at 22,795. Similarly, the Sensex fell 0.56% today, registering a 0.86% weekly drop to settle at 75,311.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias has once again turned cautious as the Nifty 50 index has ended below 22,800.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The first one hour of Monday session is crucial as breaking below 22,750 may intensify selling on Dalal Street. Investors are advised to maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.”

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Bikaji Foods International, Affle (India), V Guard Industries, Kaynes Technology India and Anand Rathi Wealth.

Stocks to buy today 1] Bikaji Foods International: Buy at ₹675.30, target ₹723, stop loss ₹652;

2] Affle (India): Buy at ₹1546, target ₹1654, stop loss ₹1492;

3] V Guard Industries: Buy at ₹344.65, target ₹369, stop loss ₹333;

4] Kaynes Technology India: Buy at ₹4367.70, target ₹4673, stop loss ₹4215;

5] Anand Rathi Wealth: Buy at ₹4006.35, target ₹4287, stop loss ₹3866.