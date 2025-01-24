Breakout stocks to buy or sell: After showing an upside bounce in the last session, the Indian stock market continued with a minor upside move with range-bound action on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index added 58 points and closed at the 23,213 mark, the BSE Sensex went up 115 points and closed at 76,520, whereas the Nifty Bank Index went off 129 points and closed at 48,594. The Nifty IT index emerged as a top performer, climbing over 2 per cent, driven by robust Q3 earnings and relief from protectionist tariffs imposed during the Trump administration. UltraTech Cement reported a YoY profit decline but surpassed expectations, which was supported by strong volume growth and cost efficiencies. Share prices of almost all cement companies rose post-Ultratech results.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market is cautious despite ending higher for the second straight session on Thursday. The Choice Broking expert said the Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at 23,300 levels and managed to sustain above the psychological 23,000 mark. However, he maintained the 50-stock index may try to test the 22,850 to 22,800 mark if the key benchmark index slips below 23,000 on a closing basis. Bagadia said the Nifty 50 index may touch the 23,500 mark once it breaks above 23,300 on a closing basis. He advised investors to maintain a stock-specific approach as Q3 results 2025 are in full swing. Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking suggested looking at those stocks that look strong on the technical chart.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Sumet Bagadia said, "Overall, the Indian stock market bias is cautious. The Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 23,000, but the 50-stock index needs to decisively break above the 23,300 mark for improvement in the market sentiments. The frontline index may soon touch 23,500 once it breaks above 23,300 on a closing basis. Amid Q3 results 2025 in full swing, maintaining a stock-specific approach would be prudent. One can look at those stocks that have given technical breakout or are on the cusp of giving a fresh breakout on the technical chart pattern."

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout stocks today: Innova Captab, Veefin Solutions, Aspinwall and Company, Aeroflex Industries, and Blue Jet Healthcare.

Stocks to buy today 1] Innova Captab: Buy at ₹1060, target ₹1135, stop loss ₹1015;

2] Veefin Solutions: Buy at ₹551, target ₹590, stop loss ₹530;

3] Aspinwall and Company: Buy at ₹329.35, target ₹350, stop loss ₹315;

4] Aeroflex Industries: Buy at ₹248.38, target ₹265, stop loss ₹240; and

5] Blue Jet Healthcare: Buy at ₹591.40, target ₹635, stop loss ₹570.