Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 24 June 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Supreme Petrochem, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, AGI Infra, ideaForge Technology, and SRM Contractors.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published24 Jun 2025, 07:07 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index once again slipped below 25,000 after a sharp rally in Friday.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index once again slipped below 25,000 after a sharp rally in Friday.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market faced sharp declines in early trading on Monday, June 23, with the Sensex plunging over 900 points and the Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,850 mark due to widespread selling triggered amid Israel-Iran war.

Advertisement

The Sensex began the day at 81,704.07, down from its previous close of 82,408.17, and hit an intraday low of 81,476.76—registering a fall of over 900 points or more than 1 per cent.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday—24 June 2025

Similarly, the Nifty 50 opened at 24,939.75 compared to its prior close of 25,112.40 and slid over 1 per cent to touch a low of 24,824.85 during the session. However, both indices recovered some ground by the close, trimming losses to end roughly half a per cent lower each.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index once again slipped below 25,000 after a sharp rally in Friday.

Advertisement

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The benchmark index is facing strong hurdle at 25,200 to 25,250 levels, while it has made strong support at 24,800 to 24,750. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Also Read | Nifty 50 to hit 27,500-28,000 by year-end: Chakri Lokapriya

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Supreme Petrochem, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, AGI Infra, ideaForge Technology, and SRM Contractors.

1] Supreme Petrochem: Buy at 887.45, target 950, stop loss 855;

2] Chennai Petroleum Corporation: Buy at 702.35, target 750, stop loss 675;

Advertisement

3] AGI Infra: Buy at 987.95, target 1050, stop loss 950;

4] ideaForge Technology: Buy at 631.05, target 670, stop loss 610;

5] SRM Contractors: Buy at 480.25, target 515, stop loss 460.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 24 June 2025
Read Next Story