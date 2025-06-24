Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 24 June 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market faced sharp declines in early trading on Monday, June 23, with the Sensex plunging over 900 points and the Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,850 mark due to widespread selling triggered amid Israel-Iran war.

Advertisement

The Sensex began the day at 81,704.07, down from its previous close of 82,408.17, and hit an intraday low of 81,476.76—registering a fall of over 900 points or more than 1 per cent.

Similarly, the Nifty 50 opened at 24,939.75 compared to its prior close of 25,112.40 and slid over 1 per cent to touch a low of 24,824.85 during the session. However, both indices recovered some ground by the close, trimming losses to end roughly half a per cent lower each.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index once again slipped below 25,000 after a sharp rally in Friday.

Advertisement

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The benchmark index is facing strong hurdle at 25,200 to 25,250 levels, while it has made strong support at 24,800 to 24,750. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Supreme Petrochem, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, AGI Infra, ideaForge Technology, and SRM Contractors.

1] Supreme Petrochem: Buy at ₹887.45, target ₹950, stop loss ₹855;

2] Chennai Petroleum Corporation: Buy at ₹702.35, target ₹750, stop loss ₹675;

Advertisement

3] AGI Infra: Buy at ₹987.95, target ₹1050, stop loss ₹950;

4] ideaForge Technology: Buy at ₹631.05, target ₹670, stop loss ₹610;

5] SRM Contractors: Buy at ₹480.25, target ₹515, stop loss ₹460.