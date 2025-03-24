Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Domestic equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, continued their upward momentum for the fifth consecutive session, recording weekly gains of approximately 4.2% on Friday. The NSE Nifty 50 index posted its most significant weekly increase in over four years.

The NSE Nifty 50 climbed 0.69% on Friday, closing at 23,350.4, while the BSE Sensex advanced 0.73% to reach 76,905.51, marking six-week highs for both indices. Meanwhile, the BSE small-cap index surged 2.05%, and the mid-cap index gained 1.14% during the session.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive after the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex registered their highest weekly gain in the previous four years.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “Nifty today is looking all set to touch 23,800 and 24,200 soon. So, one should look at buying those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. One can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading as well.”

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Home First Finance Company India, General Insurance Corporation of India, PCBL Chemical, and Quess Corp.

Stocks to buy today 1] Transformers and Rectifiers (India): Buy at ₹487.05, target ₹520, stop loss ₹470;

2] Home First Finance Company India: Buy at ₹1104.6, target ₹1180, stop loss ₹1065;

3] General Insurance Corporation of India: Buy at ₹443.1, target ₹475, stop loss ₹425;

4] PCBL Chemical: Buy at ₹423.05, target ₹455, stop loss ₹410;

5] Quess Corp: Buy at ₹683.05, target ₹730, stop loss ₹655.