Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 24 November 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Hindustan Foods (NDA), Alicon Castalloy, Aether Industries, Ethos, and Avanti Feeds.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated24 Nov 2025, 06:34 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that Indian stock market is showing signs of improvement. (MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market indices snapped their two-day winning streak on Friday, November 21, closing 0.5% lower as major financial stocks — including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Bajaj Finance — dragged the market down amid weak global sentiment.

After touching a fresh 52-week high of 26,246.65 in the previous session, the Nifty 50 saw a pullback.

The Sensex dropped 400.76 points, or 0.47%, to settle at 85,231.92, while the Nifty 50 declined 124 points, or 0.47%, to finish at 26,068.15.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive despite finishing lower on Friday as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 26,000.

“The key benchmark index has made crucial support at 25,800. The Nifty 50 index is in the cusp of giving a fresh breakout at 26,300. On breaking above this level, the index may soon touch 26,700 mark. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Hindustan Foods (NDA), Alicon Castalloy, Aether Industries, Ethos, and Avanti Feeds.

1] Hindustan Foods (NDA): Buy at 554, target 595, stop loss 535;

2] Alicon Castalloy: Buy at 897, target 965, stop loss 865;

3] Aether Industries: Buy at 915, target 985, stop loss 885;

4] Ethos: Buy at 2901, target 3131, stop loss 2799;

5] Avanti Feeds: Buy at 861, target 925, stop loss 835.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
